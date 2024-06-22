JCB destroyed in fire at farm near Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The fire at Horsebridge Farm in Minsterley started at around 1pm on Saturday, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene and found a JCB '100 per cent involved in fire'.

A spokesperson for the fire service said there were no casualties and crews used breathing apparatus and a foam inductor to put out the blaze.