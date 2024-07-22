'They've done enough to get permission': Planners recommend controversial battery plan for approval

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Council planners believe the applicants have done enough to overcome previous objections to an earlier scheme for the site north of Bath Mews in Minsterley.

The applicants have proposed to put the storage system on a 'raised platform' and take other flood mitigation measures.

But decision is set to be made by elected councillors at a meeting of the council's Southern Planning Committee on Tuesday .

Residents are objecting to a battery power storage system, which is planned fr a field right in the centre of Minsterley..Mike Davies, and Emily Hill, with her children Maisie, aged 9 and Rosie, aged 11, who are against it...

In their recommendation to the committee, council planners say the proposed battery energy storage system (BESS) compound would make a "significant contribution to achieving a sustainable low carbon future, and to improving energy resilience and security in line with national and local planning policy and objectives".