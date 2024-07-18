Old primary school to become home for three generations of a family as fresh plans lodged
Fresh plans have been lodged for new homes on the site of an old primary school so three generations of a family can live near each other.
Hope Primary School near Minsterley closed seven years ago after a controversial merger with Long Valley Primary School in Worthen.
Now a planning application has been submitted by Mr Jonathan Walton and Dr Wendy-Jane Walton to build two new homes with detached garages following the demolition of the school. One of the homes will also have an office/studio in a wooded area.
The homes will benefit from glorious views to the Stiperstones.
It comes after the school closed several years ago amid protests and campaigns to keep it open.