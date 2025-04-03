Work continuing on Powys County Council’s Replacement Local Development Plan

The Replacement Local Development Plan (LDP), which will cover all of Powys excluding the area within Bannau Brycheiniog National Park (BBNP), will set out the council’s proposals and land-use policies for the future development of land in its area.

It will cover the 15-year period up to 2037 and will be used to guide decisions on planning applications once adopted.

The council has been assessing responses from residents, businesses, developers and other stakeholders following the consultation on the Preferred Strategy of the Replacement LDP and, where necessary, revising this initial component of the plan which establishes the overall strategic framework. Any revisions of the strategy will be incorporated into the Deposit Plan.

The council is also continuing to assess the Candidate Sites which have been submitted by site proposers for consideration as housing and employment site allocations. These sites are being assessed and filtered against the published Candidate Site Assessment Methodology and the next stage will be to carry out a sustainability appraisal on those sites which have passed the filter process.

The council is now working on the next stage to develop the Preferred Strategy into the comprehensive Deposit Plan, which will contain the detailed policies to inform how development will be managed across Powys.

The Deposit Plan will also include the sites identified as being most suitable and deliverable to meet the housing and business needs of the Powys LDP area up to 2037.

Councillor Jake Berriman, Cabinet Member for a Connected Powys, said: “The Replacement Local Development Plan will be a key document that will guide the scale and location of future development in the county.

“Having had a successful and informative Preferred Strategy consultation, we can move forward with the confidence that the plan’s strategy is appropriate for Powys and will be able to deliver sufficient housing stock, support our economy and address the nature and climate emergencies.”

Work on the Deposit Plan will be ongoing during spring and summer 2025, with the intention to hold a public consultation in late autumn when residents and stakeholders will have a further opportunity to comment.

To keep informed of ongoing developments in the Replacement LDP preparation process, you can register your interest at https://ldp.powys.gov.uk/register