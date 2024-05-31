Your chance to own a miniature country estate for just £750,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

This residential smallholding in Gravels Bank, Minsterley is being sold by Halls Estate Agents in Bishops Castle.

The estate features a three-bedroom cottage two separate studio cottages, ideal for holiday let use or ancillary to the main house.

Registered as a smallholding, extending to around 13.4 acres of level and sloping pasture and woodland, the grounds are suitable for grazing most types of livestock, including horses, with the benefit of a purpose built three box stable block and fodder store and general storage buildings.

Blessed with views towards The Stiperstones and The Devils Chair, the property is located in the Shropshire Hills near to the village of Minsterley.

Halls describe the main house as a “delightful detached character cottage with period features and boundaries, three bedrooms and bathroom to the first floor and to the ground floor a lounge, study/hall, kitchen/diner and utility”

It stands in its own private grounds divided into charming sections with raised beds, vegetable patch with a variety of fruit trees and pleasure gardens. Attached is a single garage store and outside toilet.

'Haymakers Cottage' is a well-established studio bedsit, built of brick which includes a porch into an open plan living/kitchen/bedroom with wet room. While 'The Gleanings' - is a further detached timber clad studio building which provides open plan living/kitchen and bedroom with separate shower room.

An array of outbuildings lie beyond the cottages and are served by the same separate access road with large gravelled parking areas and include a three-box stable block and various storage barns and buildings.

More details and viewings can be arranged by contacting: https://www.hallsgb.com/