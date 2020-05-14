Shropshire nine-year-old has story narrated in BBC Radio 2 competition

Amelia Wilkinson of Bucknell was one of 134,709 children to write in to the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show's 500 Words contest with her story The Odd Sock.

The story, about an odd sock named Daniel that travels the world searching for his twin, was selected by judges to be narrated by a professional actor and is now available on the BBC website.

Presenter Zoe Ball said: “In such strange and difficult times, it has been an absolute joy to read the hilarious, super inventive and often very moving stories cooked up by brilliant young writers up and down the country.

"I’m delighted that the Great British public now has the opportunity to enjoy the very best stories which have been beautifully narrated by professional actors. What a treat."

The judging panel included honorary judge the Duchess of Cornwall, chair of the judging panel Chris Evans and award-winning authors Malorie Blackman, Frank Cottrell-Boyce, Charlie Higson and Francesca Simon in a virtual judging session. In all, 56 children from around the UK made it through to the final stage.

Congratulations

Helen Thomas, head of content commissioning for Radio 2, said: “Now in its 10th year, the entries to BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show’s 500 Words have proved to be even better than ever.

"I’d like to say a huge thank you to each and every child who took part. Selecting these finalists was incredibly tough, so huge congratulations to all who’ve made it through.

"And whilst current circumstances surrounding coronavirus mean we are unfortunately no longer able to hold the live final at Buckingham Palace, rest assured that plans are underway for a truly wonderful virtual celebration in June instead.”

The six winners will be announced on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show on June 12 and their stories read out on-air.

In previous years, narrators of the winning stories have included Amanda Abbington, Jenny Agutter, Hugh Bonneville, Jim Broadbent, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paloma Faith, Tom Hiddleston, Jason Isaacs, Helen McCrory, Michael Sheen, David Suchet, Sandi Toksvig, David Walliams and Julie Walters.

Each of the children will also receive illustrations of their tale from a top children’s illustrator.