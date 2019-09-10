Shropshire road to be shut for urgent tree cutting

The work at Habberley Road is being carried out by Western Power Distribution (WPD), the country’s largest electricity network operator which covers Shropshire.

The road will be closed from 9am to 3pm, from the road’s junction with Whitwell Lane to Red House Barns. A diversion will be in place.

Tree cutting work of this kind is essential to keep branches clear of overhead power lines. Where branches do come into contact with overhead lines, this may interrupt electricity supplies.

To reduce disruption to road users, WPD has amalgamated two separate tree cutting programmes, which means the road will be closed for one day only.

WPD Team Manager Adrian Pope said: “We apologise for any disruption caused as a result of this essential tree cutting work.

“Fortunately, we have been able to incorporate all of the tree cutting work into one day which means we will only have to close the road for that day.”

WPD has already issued letters about the closure to local residents and businesses.

Details of the diversion route can be found at westernpower.co.uk/roadworks