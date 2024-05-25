Two car crash on county A road gets emergency response

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

One fire appliance was scrambled from Minsterley to the A458 at Halfway House, at 10.20am on Saturday .

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was a road traffic collision involving two private saloon vehicles, but no persons were trapped. They added that the vehicles were made electronically safe by fire crew using small tools.

There is no information on the drivers and any passengers involved in the collision and the incident stop message was received 12 minutes later at 10:42am.