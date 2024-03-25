Watch as huge Easter crosses go up in the Shropshire Hills ahead of Good Friday service

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The idea is to send a powerful religious message and to remind people that there is more to Easter than days off work, fluffy bunnies and chocolate eggs.

St Margaret’s Church, in Ratlinghope, organised to get the 15ft and 10ft crosses planted with help from local farmers as a beacon on top of Ratchup Hill.

Easter Crosses going up at Ratlinghope by the Long Mynd. Three crosses will go up in total and an Easter service will be given on the hill. Put up by: Ben Cooke, Mike Barnbrook, Nigel Cooke..

On Saturday the crosses were lifted into place with the help of deft tractor work despite the icy cold wind and rain on the exposed hill top, with permission given by landowner Matt Sankey.

It's the third year that the church team has arranged crosses which aim to create a talking point and the Christian message of Easter that Jesus was crucified on the cross.

Last year some 60 people attended the Good Friday church service and the organisers are hoping for a good turnout again this year.

The congregation is planning to meet at the St Margaret's Church at 11.15am on Friday and make the uphill pilgrimage to the crosses. There will then be a 40-minute service of reflection and songs.

People will be able to park at the camping field with permission of John Sankey and transport will be available to get people up the hill if they can't make it under their own steam.

To book a slot email admin@onnycamlad.co.uk or phone 01588 650580 by Thursday.