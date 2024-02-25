Shropshire family in double celebration as grandad and granddaughter both turn 21

On February 29 this year, Norman Jones will celebrate his 21st birthday - at the grand old age of 84.

The grandfather of four, who now lives in Hook-a-Gate near Shrewsbury, was born on February 29, 1940, in Asterley, near Minsterley.

2024 is a particularly special year for the Shropshire family, as this year, Norman is joined in his celebrations by granddaughter, Katy Mason, who turns 21 on another special day - April 1.

Being born on Leap Day is the rarest birthday of them all - a one-in-1,461 chance. Only about five million people (sometimes called 'leapers') around the world were born on February 29.