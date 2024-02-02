Closing date for eisteddfod approaches

The Minsterley Eisteddfod takes place on Saturday, March 16, at Minsterley Parish Hall.

The unique celebration of the arts will be the 61st eisteddfod in the village, after it was started in 1961.

Organisers have said the closing date for written work is February 5 and for all other classes February 12, and organisers are encouraging people to get their entries in.

Minsterley Eisteddfod has also announced a new class for this year’s events, an Open Group Performance of a song from any musical show or film.

Organiser Lesley Holder said: "We hope that local theatre groups will come along and perform an extract from their latest production or a favourite piece.

"However, it is not just for theatre groups - family groups, friendship groups or school and college clubs are very welcome to join in.

"We also have a full programme of classes for solo and group singers, reciters and instrumentalists covering many styles and genres and we also have several classes for those who write including poetry, short stories and limericks."

Tickets for the Minsterley Eisteddfod are available by emailing minsterleyeisteddfod@gmail.com.

More information on the Minsterley Eisteddfod and how to enter can be found at minsterleyeisteddfod.com