4x4 goes up in flames near Shropshire/Powys border

The fire happened at Rorrington, near Chirbury on Friday evening.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 7.13pm on Friday, January 19, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Chirbury.

"One 4x4 vehicle fully involved in fire."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Minsterley. Crews used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the incident.