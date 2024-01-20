4x4 goes up in flames near Shropshire/Powys border
A 4x4 went up in flames in Shropshire near the Welsh border.
The fire happened at Rorrington, near Chirbury on Friday evening.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 7.13pm on Friday, January 19, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Chirbury.
"One 4x4 vehicle fully involved in fire."
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Minsterley. Crews used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the incident.