Fire fighters rush to primary school as alarms go off

But when fire fighters arrived they found that the cause was not smoke but steam and thankfully stood down after doing their checks.

A fire crew from Minsterley was scrambled to the primary school at Worthen at 5.26am on Thursday .

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews used a thermal camera to carry out a thorough search.

"This incident was a false alarm caused by steam," said the spokesperson. The incident was declared over by 6.04am.