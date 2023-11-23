Man, 35, who died in Minsterley crash is named

Andrew Raymond Bevan, aged 35, of Hinwood Road, Westbury, near Shrewsbury, died at the crash scene on Friday afternoon.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin was told West Mercia Police are still investigating the causes of the crash when he opened the inquest.

The collision involved two vehicles on the B4499 at Park Farm, Minsterley, and the coroner's court was told that Mr Bevan was pronounced dead at the scene at 4.19pm.

Sitting at the Coroner's Court at Shirehall on Thursday, Mr Ellery formally opened and adjourned the inquest to February 28, 2024.

The Shropshire Star reported at the time of the crash that that police had confirmed the death of a driver who 'appeared to lose control' before colliding with an oncoming car.

Emergency services including two air ambulances responded to a number of 999 calls following the collision in the village west of Shrewsbury.

Police later confirmed a driver had been killed and another person was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They said the crash involved a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a black Land Rover Freelander.

West Mercia Police had confirmed that one of the drivers was killed in the crash while another person was airlifted to hospital.

"On arrival at the scene we discovered three patients," a spokesperson said at the time.

"The Corsa was travelling along the B4499 towards Westbury when it appears the driver lost control and the car collided with the oncoming Freelander.

"The passenger of the Corsa was airlifted to the Royal Stoke hospital with life-threatening injuries and sadly the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene."

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We are still investigating the collision and enquiries are on-going.

"Both the driver of the Land Rover and the passenger from the Vauxhall Corsa are both now out of hospital and at home recovering from their injuries."

Officers appealed for witnesses to the collision, or those with dashcam footage, to contact PC Fearn by email simon.fearn@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07870 150926.