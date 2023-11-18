A silver Vauxhall Corsa and a black Land Rover Freelander collided on the B4499, immediately adjacent to Park Farm near Minsterley, at around 3.45pm

Emergency services, including two air ambulances, responded to several 999 calls reporting the crash close to the village near Shrewsbury.

West Mercia Police has now confirmed one of the drivers was killed in the crash while another person was airlifted to hospital.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "The Corsa was travelling along the B4499 towards Westbury when it appears the driver lost control and the car collided with the oncoming Freelander.

"The passenger of the Corsa was airlifted to the Royal Stoke hospital with life-threatening injuries and sadly the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or those with dashcam footage, to contact PC Fearn by email simon.fearn@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07870 150926.

Information can also be shared anonymously with the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk