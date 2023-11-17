Porker in a predicament sparks emergency call to farm

A fire crew from Bishop's Castle was scrambled to Brook House Farm, at Shelve, near Minsterley, at 12.24pm on Friday.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the porker got out of its predicament of its own accord.

"At 12:24pm on Friday, 17 November, 2023, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as Animal Rescue in Brook House Farm, Shelve, Minsterley .

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Bishop's Castle."

They said it was to a pig with its head trapped in a farm gate but it "self rescued" prior to the arrival of the fire crew.

The stop message was sent at 12.51pm.