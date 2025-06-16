Man treated for smoke inhalation after house fire near Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.52am on Monday (June 16) reporting a fire inside a property on Plox Green Road in Minsterley.

Two fire crews were sent from Minsterley and Bishop's Castle fire stations to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance, alongside paramedics.

A fire service spokesperson said the incident involved a fire within the kitchen of the property. The fire is not believed to have spread to any neighbouring rooms within the house or to any other properties.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet and a covering jet to extinguish the fire. A thermal imaging camera was used to check for any hotspots and to make sure the scene was safe.

One male was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The blaze was under control by 10.52am.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for information.