Two air ambulances scrambled to deal with serious crash near Shrewsbury

Emergency services including two air ambulances responded to a number of 999 calls following the collision in the village west of Shrewsbury on Friday afternoon.

It happened at about 3.30pm at Park Meadow.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car road traffic collision on the B4499 in Minsterley at 3.34pm.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and the Welsh Air Ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival at the scene we discovered three patients."

West Mercia police said officers were dealing with with a two-car collision at Park Meadow, Minsterley.