Thousands raised in memory of 'truly beautiful' Shropshire teen killed in suspected XL bully attack

Morgan Dorsett, from Minsterley, died on Wednesday evening (February 26) at a flat in Cobham Drive, Bristol.

A fundraiser has now been set up in memory of the 19-year-old, with more than £3,300 raised already.

Sharon Harris, organiser of the fundraiser, said: “The tragedy of losing a loved one is painful. That pain must be unimaginable when you lose someone so young and in such a tragic way.

“Morgan was a truly beautiful girl. One of the ‘blonde bombshells’. She was strong, kind, and so full of life.

“The loss will be felt by all who knew her and no more than in our close community.

“I cannot find the words that are going to comfort her family, but I need to feel that I am doing something.

“The family will have not just their grief to deal with but practicalities too. I wanted to lighten that burden in some way.

Morgan Dorsett, 19, from Shropshire. Photo: Avon and Somerset Police/PA Wire

“I think we can all show our love for such a beautiful girl by giving a small amount to help cover some of the financial burdens this family will undoubtedly face.

“Anything raised will be for the family to use to cover funeral and memorial costs and covering essential bills while they take time from work. Anything they need.”

To view the fundraiser and donate, visit gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-morgan-dorsett.

A man and woman, both in their 20s, were released on conditional bail after they were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death and possession of a prohibited breed of dog.

The dog has been put down, police confirmed. They say they are still working to confirm the breed, but reports suggested it may have been an XL bully.

The breed is now banned in the UK unless owners have a certificate of exemption, though the new rules have not brought an end to deaths and serious injuries from attacks.

