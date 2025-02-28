Teenager killed by dog in Bristol flat is identified as 19-year-old woman from Shropshire

The 19-year-old was attacked by a dog believed to have been an XL bully inside a flat in Cobhorn Drive in the Hartcliffe area of Bristol at 7.19pm on Wednesday (February 26).

Morgan Dorsett, 19, from Shropshire, who died after she was attacked by a dog at a flat in Bristol on Wednesday. Photo: Avon and Somerset Police/PA Wire

Avon and Somerset Police said the dog has been put down and work to confirm the type continues.

A man and a woman, both in their 20s, who were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death and possession of a prohibited breed of dog on Wednesday, have been released on conditional police bail while the investigation continues.

Morgan's family thanked the public for their support and those who have left flowers near the scene, police said.

On Thursday (February 27), Inspector Terry Murphy said: “Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family of the young woman who’s tragically died as a result of yesterday evening’s incident. They have been updated and will be supported by a family liaison officer.

“I’d also like to thank the officers and paramedics who attended yesterday evening and tried to save her life. Support is in place for them.

“A full investigation is now well under way to establish the full circumstances of the events that led to her death.”