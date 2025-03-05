Police confirm breed of dog which killed 'truly beautiful' Shropshire teenager

Morgan Dorsett, 19, from Minsterley, died after being attacked by the animal at a flat in Cobham Drive, Bristol, last week.

Police subsequently put the dog down, but have now revealed that tests have confirmed it was an XL Bully, a banned breed.

The breed was banned in the UK last February requiring owners to have a certificate of exemption.

The ban was brought in because the XL Bully breed has been disproportionately involved in serious and fatal attacks.

Police said that a man and a woman, both in their 20s, who were arrested after Morgan's death on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death, and possession of a prohibited breed of dog, remain on bail while the investigation continues.

A fundraiser set up in Morgan's memory has now raised more than £7,200.

