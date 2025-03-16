Shropshire Star
Casualty treated after collision between motorcycle and car on B-road near Shropshire border

A casualty has been treated after a collision between a motorcycle and a car near Welshpool.

By Luke Powell
Published

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.12pm reporting a road traffic collision on the B4386 near the village of Marton.

One fire crew was sent from Minsterley Fire Station to the scene.

The collision involved one car and a motorcycle.

Nobody was trapped inside a vehicle. Crews provided 'first aid' to one casualty prior to the arrival of ambulance crews.

The incident concluded at 1.02pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment. 

