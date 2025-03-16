Casualty treated after collision between motorcycle and car on B-road near Shropshire border

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.12pm reporting a road traffic collision on the B4386 near the village of Marton.

One fire crew was sent from Minsterley Fire Station to the scene.

The collision involved one car and a motorcycle.

Nobody was trapped inside a vehicle. Crews provided 'first aid' to one casualty prior to the arrival of ambulance crews.

The incident concluded at 1.02pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.