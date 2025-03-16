Casualty treated after collision between motorcycle and car on B-road near Shropshire border
A casualty has been treated after a collision between a motorcycle and a car near Welshpool.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.12pm reporting a road traffic collision on the B4386 near the village of Marton.
One fire crew was sent from Minsterley Fire Station to the scene.
The collision involved one car and a motorcycle.
Nobody was trapped inside a vehicle. Crews provided 'first aid' to one casualty prior to the arrival of ambulance crews.
The incident concluded at 1.02pm.
West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.