Car driver has very lucky escape as farm machinery smashes through two windows in crash

Police shared the photo of the lucky escape. Photo: South Shropshire SNT

Police shared an image from the aftermath of a three-vehicle crash involving a car, a van and horesebox and a tractor with a trailer near Minsterley on Wednesday, showing just how close the driver came to a nasty injury.

The incident occurred at around 5.10pm on the A488, close to Ploxgreen, west of Snailbeach.

The photo showed a small car, with farm machinery that had pierced its driver's side window and windscreen. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

A spokesperson from South Shropshire's Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "SNT from Bishops Castle attended an RTC on the A488 at Wagbeach involving a tractor and agri trailer, van and horsebox and this car.