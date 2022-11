Firefighters were sent to Linden Fields in Minsterley shortly after 2pm. One fire engine was sent to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 2.13pm on Friday, November 4, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a shed fire.

"Incident involving one domestic shed destroyed by fire. Crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.