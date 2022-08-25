Properties evacuated as police cordon off 100m zone in village over 'hazardous materials'

Emergency services were seen rushing to Minsterley Road in Pontesbury on blue lights and sirens on Thursday afternoon.

Police taped off a large area and were turning cars around, with the A488 through Pontesbury closed.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "Officers are currently dealing with an ongoing incident in Minsterley Road in Pontesbury, Shrewsbury. We are working with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"A 100m cordon has now been put in place, and a number of properties are being evacuated.

"People are asked to avoid the area and to seek alternative routes whilst emergency services are at the scene."

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "At 16:03 on Thursday, 25 August, 2022, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as Hazardous Substances in Pontesbury.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Minsterley and Shrewsbury. Operations and Hazmat officers were in attendance. Attending crews used the following equipment; breathing apparatus, hosereel jet.

"We are currently dealing with a hazardous materials incident in this area. Members of the public are advised to keep windows and doors shut and avoid the area.

"Several properties are being evacuated as a precaution and the A488 through Pontesbury is currently closed, please find an alternative route.