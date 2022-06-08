Car ends up on roof after crash near Shrewsbury

The two-vehicle smash happened shortly after 1pm at Hampton Beech, Worthen. No-one was trapped in the vehicles.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 1.13pm on Wednesday, June 8, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place involving two vehicles. One vehicle came to rest on roof. No persons trapped. Crews used one environmental grab pack and sand to contain leaking fluid.