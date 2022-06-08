Notification Settings

Car ends up on roof after crash near Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysMinsterleyPublished:

A car ended up on its roof after a crash near Shrewsbury this afternoon.

The two-vehicle smash happened shortly after 1pm at Hampton Beech, Worthen. No-one was trapped in the vehicles.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 1.13pm on Wednesday, June 8, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place involving two vehicles. One vehicle came to rest on roof. No persons trapped. Crews used one environmental grab pack and sand to contain leaking fluid.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Minsterley. Also at the scene of the incident were the police."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

