Smoke fills the air as fire crews tackle 30-tonne barn blaze near Shrewsbury

Dozens of firefighters were sent to the barn fire near Westbury. Photo: Montgomery Fire Station

These pictures from Montgomery Fire Station show the extent of the blaze at Aston Rogers, near Shrewsbury, yesterday evening.

Dozens of firefighters were in attendance at the barn, between Westbury and Worthen, which involved 30 to 40 tonnes of wood chip.

Six fire engines were called to the scene, including specialist appliances to deal with the incident.

Montgomery Fire Station hailed the teamwork of crews from both sides of the Shropshire/Welsh border.

The station said on social media: "03P1 mobilised at 17.35p to an agricultural building fire containing 30-40 tonnes of wood chip near Aston Pigott, Shropshire, along with numerous resources from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. Great over border teamwork by crews."

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said on Thursday evening: "At 5.34pm on Thursday, March 31, we received a call reporting a barn fire in Shrewsbury. Fire involving 40 tonnes of wood chip in biomass boiler. Crews are using four breathing, two hose reel jets and two main jets to extinguish. Crews currently damping down rear of building.