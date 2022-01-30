Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

One person freed from vehicle after two car crash

By Dominic RobertsonMinsterleyPublished:

A person had to be freed from their vehicle after a crash on a county road.

Four fire crews were called to the scene of the crash
Four fire crews were called to the scene of the crash

Two cars were reportedly involved in the crash near the Rea Bridge in Brockton at around 7.20pm last night.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent four crews to the scene, with the ambulance service and the police also called out to help.

An update from the fire service said they used cutting and spreading equipment to free one of the people from their vehicle.

Fire officers were working at the scene for around an and hour and 20 minutes.

There has been no confirmation of the severity of any injuries suffered in the incident.

Minsterley
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News