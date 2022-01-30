One person freed from vehicle after two car crash

Four fire crews were called to the scene of the crash

Two cars were reportedly involved in the crash near the Rea Bridge in Brockton at around 7.20pm last night.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent four crews to the scene, with the ambulance service and the police also called out to help.

An update from the fire service said they used cutting and spreading equipment to free one of the people from their vehicle.

Fire officers were working at the scene for around an and hour and 20 minutes.