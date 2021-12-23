Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Suspected drink-driver crashes into telegraph police in Shropshire countryside

By Andrew RevillMinsterleyPublished: Last Updated:

A suspected drink driver had a lucky escape when his car left the road and crashed into a pole in the Shropshire countryside.

Photo: Shrewsbury Police
Photo: Shrewsbury Police

The crash happened in Hope, in the Shropshire Hills near Minsterley, at around 4.45pm on Wednesday.

Police and fire crews were sent to the scene but nobody was injured.

The male driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, West Mercia Police confirmed.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue service crew from Minsterley was sent to the scene in case anybody needed freeing from the car but nobody was trapped.

Police officers at the scene described it as "miraculous" that the incident was not much worse, with only one vehicle involved.

Minsterley
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Andrew Revill

By Andrew Revill

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News