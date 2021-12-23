Suspected drink-driver crashes into telegraph police in Shropshire countryside

Photo: Shrewsbury Police

The crash happened in Hope, in the Shropshire Hills near Minsterley, at around 4.45pm on Wednesday.

Police and fire crews were sent to the scene but nobody was injured.

The male driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, West Mercia Police confirmed.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue service crew from Minsterley was sent to the scene in case anybody needed freeing from the car but nobody was trapped.