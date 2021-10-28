Firework bang at Shropshire nature reserve was so loud 'it sounded like a gun'

The remnants of the fireworks were disposed of after the incident

They are keen to ram home the message that while Stiperstones is isolated and some miles from houses, wildlife can suffer in much the same way as pets.

"If you think how scared dogs and cats can be with the fireworks, the wildlife at Stiperstones can react the same way," said Nikki Smart, visitor warden at Stiperstones and Downton Gorge.

"While we cannot definitely say that the bang would have killed the sheep, the farmer who was with a new calf at the time told us that even where he was it sounded like a gun going off."

The Shropshire Star earlier this week reported how staff had contacted the police following the incident at the Knolls car park on Thursday last week because it constituted a criminal offence as they were let off in a public place. She collected 12 different types of fireworks during the latest incident.

https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/south-shropshire/2021/10/25/firworks-blamed-for-sheeps-death-at-shropshire-nature-reserve/

Nikki added: "Unfortunately this is not an isolated incident. We have people lighting campfires and it seems to have become a place to go."

Even though Stiperstones nature reserve is miles from homes, Nikki said it is far from empty.

"People often tell me there is nothing here," she said. "But that is not true. There is wildlife here - because people can't see it doesn't mean there is nothing here."

The reserve is a haven for birds including the red grouse, the meadow pipit, winter migrant birds and increasingly red kites.

"The incidents seem to be increasing," she added. "It seems to be the place for some people to go at night.

"I want to really stress that it is not the place to come to let off fireworks. A nature reserve is a place for the quiet enjoyment of the countryside.

"Please go to an organised display."