The blaze happened at Hampton Hayes Farm in Aston Hall, Worthen, near Minsterley, at around 3.20pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 3.24pm on Tuesday, September 7, we received a call reporting a fire classified as LGV Fire in Worthen.

"Fire within a combine harvester in a field. Two fire appliances were mobilised from Minsterley and Shrewsbury.