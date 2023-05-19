Shrewsbury park and ride site occupied by travellers set to reopen after clean-up operation

The council has being co-coordinating a clean-up operation at the park and ride site at Meole Brace since the group left last weekend.
A council spokesman said on Friday: "Meole Brace park and ride service will operate as normal from Monday following the clean-up of the park and ride site."
The park and ride site was suspended on Wednesday, May 10, due to a large number of travellers on the site. They were served with an eviction notice.
Shropshire Council has two other park and ride sites, at Bicton and Harlescott. The regular buses run into the town centre and back.