Shrewsbury park and ride site occupied by travellers set to reopen after clean-up operation

File picture of the mess left behind from travellers at the site of Shrewsbury Park and Ride in Meole Brace, Shrewsbury

The council has being co-coordinating a clean-up operation at the park and ride site at Meole Brace since the group left last weekend.

A council spokesman said on Friday: "Meole Brace park and ride service will operate as normal from Monday following the clean-up of the park and ride site."

The park and ride site was suspended on Wednesday, May 10, due to a large number of travellers on the site. They were served with an eviction notice.