Village resident targeted by car key burglars as police issue 'reassurance' to community

Officers say that a car key burglary is where an individual breaks into a home with the specific aim of removing car keys and stealing a car from that property.

The incident is reported to have taken place in Bayston Hill and local police highlighted the issue in a post on the force's Neighbourhood Alerts system.

A police spokesperson said perpetrators of this crime often ‘work to order’ and will target specific vehicles, based on demand and value. If a criminal is targeting a certain vehicle they will also be targeting the owner, looking for easy ways to exploit their security and get to their keys.

“The most common methods used by thieves are to follow victims’ home or 'cruise' around residential areas looking for opportunities," said the spokesperson.

"If you think you are being followed or see any suspicious vehicles, take the registration number and report it to the police.”

They add that there are things you can do to reduce chances of becoming a victim including keeping your keys somewhere safe and out of sight, and fitting a high quality alarm.