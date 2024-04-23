Residents pack out hall to back campaign to save village green

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The newly formed group Friends of The Glebe Bayston Hill - which has been created to try and protect a patch of land on the outskirts of Shrewsbury - held its first public meeting to discuss what it means to them and ideas for saving it from development.

Founding members Teri Trickett, Mark Underwood, Terry and Jean Barlow, John and Chris Hitchcock, said they were "overwhelmed" by the number of residents who attended the meeting or sent messages of support if they were unable to attend.

A planning application by Shingler Homes to develop housing on the village green, which had been on a lease to Bayston Hill Parish Council from the Diocese of Lichfield, since 1949, was submitted last August and was swiftly withdrawn following a public backlash.

It is not known whether fresh plans will be lodged, but in the meantime, villagers have created the campaign group with the aim to "protect the Glebeland from development and preserve it as the last green space in the centre of the village for the benefit of the residents of Bayston Hill".

During the meeting, villagers of all ages shared their stories of how much the Glebe meant to them as a "much-loved, much-used, valued" green space.

There was also the opportunity for villagers to share their vision for the future of the land and local artist, Chris Hitchcock, will now create an artistic vision of how the space could be improved for villagers.

Within their presentation, the group described what they had achieved so far, including the discovery that a set of mature oaks standing proudly on the land, were planted in 1816 which, it is believed, were possibly planted to commemorate victory at The Battle of Waterloo in 1815.

Mr Underwood, group chair, said: "We are delighted that this meeting has been so full of positivity and we and the committee are so thrilled that villagers have offered their help in so many ways in order to achieve our aims."

The Glebelands has been the site of many community events over the years, including a party for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

In June this year, it will be the venue for the village's 4th annual community picnic and eco fair.

The event, organised by Bayston Hill Parish Council, takes place on June 8 from 12pm to 4pm. The Friends of The Glebe group will have a stall there.

For anyone wishing to contact the group, its email is friendsoftheglebe49@gmail.com