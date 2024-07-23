'Too much' being asked of criminal barristers says Shropshire judge as courts fight backlogs

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shrewsbury Crown Court judge Peter Barrie made the statement as he adjourned a trial, which was supposed to take place this week but could not go ahead because no defence advocate was available.

The case, involving a man accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour in an intimate relationship, was put back to January 29 next year, yet another trial which is facing a long adjournment. Many cases are not being listed for trial until summer 2025.

The judge said: "We are demanding too much from the criminal bar, especially at this time of year when people who have been working so hard need their holidays.

"We won't have a trial without you being legally represented," he told the defendant.