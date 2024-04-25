Child locked in car outside Telford petrol station rescued by firefighters

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident happened outside Sainsbury's petrol station at Forge Retail Park in Telford.

Fire crews unlocked the vehicle and left the youngster in the care of their parents. Paramedics were not required.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 11.56am on Thursday, April 25, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident in Telford.

"Child locked in vehicle. Crews used small gear to gain access to the vehicle and release the child."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central fire station.