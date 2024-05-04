"He was a top, top bloke who did everything the right way" – Pool players honour Paul's memory at Telford Open

The Telford Open has been taking place today, with the winner set to claim the Paul Cartledge Memorial Trophy.

The trophy was introduced last year as a tribute to Paul, who died from pulmonary fibrosis in 2022, at the age of just 42.

Paul was a key figure in the Shropshire pool scene, and has been described as kind, hard-working, family man, who "would always be there if you needed him".

The event has seen 40 top players vying to win the trophy, with a fundraising raffle and celebratory disco taking place following the competition.

Organised by Paul's friend Lewis Turner and Dan Evans, the event is raising money for the 'Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis' (APF) charity.

As part of the efforts to support the charity Lewis has secured a host of generous donations – including some special sporting memorabilia from Telford's boxing star Liam Davies.

British Super Bantamweight champion Davies, who recently defeated Erik Robles Ayala to become IBO World Champion and extend his record to 16-0, donated a glove and a fight-worn IBO World Championship T-shirt.

Dan, who is the chair of Shropshire County Pool Association, founder of Telford Pool TV, and has represented England in the European Pool Championships, said last year's event had raised £3,500 for APF, but this year's tournament has already beaten that total.

He explained how the tournament had grown into a competition remembering a hugely popular player, saying it was intended as way of honouring his memory.

He said: "I created the Telford Open as just a tournament and it has been running for several years.

"However, sadly we lost a good friend from the pool playing community, Paul Cartledge, a couple of years ago to Pulmonary Fibrosis.

"So last year's tournament we introduced the Paul Cartledge Memorial Trophy. From that it has turned the tournament almost into a fundraising celebration.

"Paul was very well known in the pool community and it was a way to bring people together using the tournament as a way to celebrate his life and raise money."

He added: "This occasion has become more than just pool and more than a tournament, it is a celebration and a fantastic platform to raise funds for a very worthwhile cause in Paul's name."

Dan actually won the trophy in its first year and said that it had been a hugely proud moment.

He said: "Being the first name on that trophy was, and always will be, the highlight of my career just because of what it means to everyone here."

He added: "Paul was one of those guys who would always be there if you needed him, even if you'd not seen him for months.

"He was a top, top bloke who did everything the right way and sadly we lost him to something we didn't even know existed."

This year Dan is not competing and has been focussing on organisation, and he said they were thrilled with how much money had been raised so far.

He said: "This year we were kind of a little bit worried, will it live up to last year's expectations, but we are already on around £4,500, which is amazing, and we still have money to come in."

Dan said that Lewis had been the driving force in securing donations for the raffle, with a host of amazing items on offer – including Liam Davies's kind donations, which will all help to raise funds for the charity.

Dan thanked those who had donated saying: "Every time you think we have done well someone comes and trumps it. People have been so generous, it is amazing, every time you think you have done well someone else drops something else in."

The tournament takes place at Wrockwardine Football Club and Dan thanked the venue for their unstinting support.

He said: "The club and staff have been fantastic supporting us and they are part of this success."