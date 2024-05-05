'Large amounts of smoke' warning as tractor goes up in flames

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The blaze in Haven Hills Road, Brockton – near Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth – saw fire crews from Albrighton, Telford and Bridgnorth race to the scene just before noon on Sunday.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “Fire crews from Telford, Albrighton and Bridgnorth are dealing with a tractor fire in the Brockton area. Large amounts of smoke is being produced.”

The incident is ongoing.