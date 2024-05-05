'Large amounts of smoke' warning as tractor goes up in flames
Firefighters have warned of "large amounts of smoke" as they battle a tractor fire in a Shropshire village.

The blaze in Haven Hills Road, Brockton – near Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth – saw fire crews from Albrighton, Telford and Bridgnorth race to the scene just before noon on Sunday.
A spokesperson for SFRS said: “Fire crews from Telford, Albrighton and Bridgnorth are dealing with a tractor fire in the Brockton area. Large amounts of smoke is being produced.”
The incident is ongoing.