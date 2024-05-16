Concerned resident raises support for defibrillator
A new public automated external defibrillator (AED) has now been installed outside Much Wenlock park after a concerned resident realised that the nearest life saving aid was more than two miles away.
Brian Norris, resident at Presthope Grange Residential Park on the Stretton Road, said defibrillators needed to be at the scene of a cardiac arrest within 10 minutes, but the closest one was in Much Wenlock - two and a half miles away.
After seeking help of Much Wenlock First Responders, who secured a “large discount” from London Hearts to supply a new AED and external cabinet, Brian received support from residents of Presthope Grange, who raised over £600 for the device. He also received financial backing from local businesses Presthope Estates, Omar Park Homes and Avon Estates.