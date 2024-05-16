Concerned resident raises support for defibrillator

Brian Norris, resident at Presthope Grange Residential Park on the Stretton Road, said defibrillators needed to be at the scene of a cardiac arrest within 10 minutes, but the closest one was in Much Wenlock - two and a half miles away.

After seeking help of Much Wenlock First Responders, who secured a “large discount” from London Hearts to supply a new AED and external cabinet, Brian received support from residents of Presthope Grange, who raised over £600 for the device. He also received financial backing from local businesses Presthope Estates, Omar Park Homes and Avon Estates.