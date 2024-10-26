Oyez, oyez: Shropshire town takes on 'Chainsaw Bloke' to be its first town crier for 30 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Joffrey Watson was born and bred in Much Wenlock and is familiar to many due to his unique career as a chainsaw sculptor.

LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD JAMIE RICKETTS 26/10/2024 - SHROPSHIRE STAR - Much Wenlocks "The Chainsaw Bloke" Joffrey Watson has auditioned to become Much Wenlock's next Town Crier. In Picture: Deputy Mayor Cllr Dan Thomas, Joffrey Watson and Mayor of Much Wenlock Cllr Marcus Themans..

The 44-year-old has also previously sat on the town council, but on Saturday he was handed the heady responsibility of ringing his bell for the first time as Much Wenlock's new town crier.

The position was phased out in the medieval town around 30 years ago following the formation of Shropshire Council.

But town councillors were inspired to bring the role back after seeing how successful Shrewsbury's town crier, Martin Wood, has been at promoting the county town.