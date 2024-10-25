Schoolboy with a big heart mucks in and clears leaves in his town to prevent slips and falls
An eight-year-old Shropshire schoolboy got up early this morning to clear up leaves in his town centre as he feared people would slip on them.
Theo Reeves was so concerned that the leaves in King Street, Much Wenlock could lead to an accident he went out at 8.30am to clean them up.
Proud mum, Emm Reeves, who pictured her lad sweeping up in the street, said: “Theo is an eight-year-old local lad who was concerned that members of the community would slip on the damp leaves around the public toilets where there is also a bus stop.
“He got up early today to sweep and clear the fallen leaves to help ensure no accidents!”
She added that the community-minded youngster also has plans to help out in more areas in Shropshire too.