Schoolboy with a big heart mucks in and clears leaves in his town to prevent slips and falls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Theo Reeves was so concerned that the leaves in King Street, Much Wenlock could lead to an accident he went out at 8.30am to clean them up.

Young Theo clearing up

Proud mum, Emm Reeves, who pictured her lad sweeping up in the street, said: “Theo is an eight-year-old local lad who was concerned that members of the community would slip on the damp leaves around the public toilets where there is also a bus stop.

Young Theo clearing up

“He got up early today to sweep and clear the fallen leaves to help ensure no accidents!”

Young Theo clearing up

She added that the community-minded youngster also has plans to help out in more areas in Shropshire too.