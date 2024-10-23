Three teenagers arrested on suspicion of vehicle taking after car crash leaves one in hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, and one girl, aged 16, have been arrested after emergency services attended a road traffic collision on the B4368 at Monkhopton, near Bridgnorth in the early hours of this morning.

One vehicle was reported to have left the road before coming to a rest on its side approximately eight feet through a hedge.

West Mercia Police received a call at around 1.40am reporting the incident. The Shropshire Fire Rescue Service sent one crew from Much Wenlock Fire Station to the scene, and an ambulance, paramedic officer and a Critical Care Car from the Midlands Air Ambulance also attended.