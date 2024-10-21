Incredible milestone passed by National Trust volunteers group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire and Staffordshire National Trust Volunteers (SSNTV) have completed 100,000 hours of service for the conservation charity since the group formed at Wightwick Manor, near Wolverhampton in 1980.

The roving group of 60 volunteers visit National Trust places across the two counties to undertake practical, outdoor conservation tasks, from hedge planting to fence repair.

Over the years, the group has seen members come, go and rejoin, as and when life’s commitments allow, but the friendly welcome always remains.

Chris Brown, SNNTV group member said: "Well here we are, at the SSNTV milestone of 100,000 hours of work gifted to the National Trust; that's equivalent to a contribution of over £1.14 million at today’s minimum wage rate. All this achieved while having fun, making friends, seeing new places and eating cake.

Shropshire and Staffordshire Volunteer Group in the dingle at Dudmaston in Shropshire. Picture: Alex Blakeman.

“Highlights include: clearing of the North Drive and the Dingle at Dudmaston; the creation of paths on Wenlock Edge and reinstating hedges and fencing at Wilderhope (they look fantastic over 35 years later); multiple garden clearances and reed pulling at Morville; and assisting with the change to educational use of the then, unused Tower Rooms at Wightwick. Details of future work days can be found on our website, everyone is welcome to join us!”

Ewan Chapman, countryside manager for Dudmaston and Kinver Edge said: “SSNTV Sundays are a regular fixture on the calendar at Dudmaston and Kinver Edge and I know that my small team of rangers couldn’t manage without their regular support.

"They get stuck in with all sorts of tasks – clearance, pruning, weeding, chopping, mending – you name it, the SSNTV always club together to get the job done. The promise of a ‘cake break’ – a real SSNTV tradition – always motivates proceedings!”

Ben Shipston, regional assistant director said: “I have to say I am absolutely in awe of the fact that SSNTV have achieved a 100,000 hours and also that the group attained this at Morville, working on the monastic pool below the house, which I can recall working on to dredge when I first started working for the trust many years ago. A massive thank you to everyone in your group for delivering so much important conservation management over such a sustained period of years.”