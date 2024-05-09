101-year-old Joan receives 315 birthday cards after county care home appeal

Wheatlands Care Home in Much Wenlock was appealing last week for well-wishers to send birthday cards to one of their newest residents, centenarian-and-a-bit, Joan Harrison.

Joan, who turned 101 on Sunday, recently moved to Wheatlands from her hometown of Liverpool to be closer to family.

The care home's activity coordinator, Katie Macey, launched the appeal for Joan, who she described as "the life and soul of the party."

Katie wanted to make it a birthday to remember by ensuring Joan received 101 cards - one for each year of her life.

No one could have anticipated the final tally. By Wednesday, Joan had received 315 birthday cards.

Joan, pictured here with her niece, Barbara McGarvey, and staff Katie Macey, Stacey Walton and Abbie Field

Katie said: "It is incredible. They've come from far and wide, Inverness, Liverpool, Newcastle, Lancashire, from children as young as one. We've had messages from all the way in Australia.

"I was overwhelmed, Joan was overwhelmed. It's blown me away."

Joan Harrison has just had her 101st birthday

Joan, who served in the Women's Royal Naval Service during the Second World War, was also presented with cards from Cosford's Military Wives Choir and the Falklands Veterans Foundation.

Joan served in the Women's Royal Naval Service as a young woman

As well as birthday cards from all over, Much Wenlock Primary School visited the home to present life-long fan Joan with a new Everton shirt.

And the Toffees fun didn't stop there, Joan was also surprised by a video message from former Everton player, Graham Stuart.

Joan even had a video message from former Everton player, Graham Stuart

Despite being 101, Katie said that Joan has more energy than most of the other residents, and many of the staff.

Katie said: "She's the life and the soul of the party. We had a party for her on Sunday, and she had to thank everyone for coming, had to make sure everyone had a drink - she's always the hostess with the most-ess.

"She puts many of the 70-year-olds to shame - and some of the staff! She has so much energy.

"She will talk for hours to anyone about her life, and with 101 years - you'd be there for a few days."

Pic at Wheatlands Care Home, Much Wenlock, where Joan Harrison has just had her 101st birthday. The call went out to get 101 cards, but they have ended up with over 300 from all over, including from her beloved Everton FC. She is pictured on some with her Niece: Barbara McGarbey, and staff: Kneeling: Katie Mace and on setee: Stacey Walton and Abbie Field. Also copy pics of her in the services and as a young lady.

Joan's niece, Barbara McGarvey, 75, said she was overwhelmed by the warm welcome the community had given to her aunt.

Barbara said: "We've been so touched by it all. The staff at Wheatlands are fantastic and Katie is amazing. It's a really special thing."