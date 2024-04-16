Developer behind controversial plans for 114 homes off A49 near Shrewsbury defends consultation

Redrow Homes has submitted the proposal for the home off the west side of Lyth Hill Road in Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury, comprising of 17 five-bed homes, 22 four-beds, 34 three-beds, 33 two-beds and eight one-beds.

So far, the plans have received 96 objections and one vote of support on the planning application, with many people citing the site proximity to the "dangerous" A49 and the loss of green space.

Some have also criticised the developer over a lack of community engagement. However, Redrow argues that worthwhile consultations have taken place.

In a "statement of community engagement" submitted on Shropshire Council's planning portal, Pinnacle Planning Ltd say on behalf of Redrow: "The applicant has ensured that local residents and identified stakeholders were informed and involved early in the pre-application stages of scheme development.