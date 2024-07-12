National Grid apologises after village is hit with second power outage in two days

A low voltage incident was reported at 6am this morning in the county town's Bayston Hill area and has left 72 properties without power.

The same number of properties in the village experienced a power cut yesterday.

National Grid hopes for power to be restored to customers by 4pm today.

A National Grid spokesperson said: "We can confirm there has been a further outage in the SY3 area following repairs yesterday.

"Our engineers are back on site and estimate that power will be restored by approximately 16.00.

"We're sorry for the inconvenience this has caused customers and are working at pace to restore power to affected properties."