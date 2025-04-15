Severn Trent Water apologises to Shrewsbury residents after supplies affected

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The water company said it is aware of customers in Bayston Hill who are experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water.

Severn Trent engineers are carrying out 'essential' repair works on Christchurch Drive which were not expected to impact customers' supplies.

It's hoped that repairs will be completed by 2pm.

A post said: "We’d like to apologise to those experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water in the SY3 area of Shropshire this morning. Our teams are carrying out some essential repair work on Christchurch Drive.

"Although we didn’t anticipate this affecting our customers, we are aware that some customer’s supplies have now been impacted. The team on site are committed to getting this resolved quickly and efficiently so the water supply is back to normal as soon as possible.

"We’re very sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing and are confident this repair will be completed by 2pm."