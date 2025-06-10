Motorists warned of overnight roadworks in Shrewsbury next month - outside new development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council has announced roadworks on the A5112 Hereford Road from July 14 to 16.

Works include the relocating of street lighting columns and road resurfacing as part of Bellway Homes' Darwin's Edge development.

Bellway West Midlands is building 113 new homes for private sale and 37 affordable properties on the 14-acre site.

From 8pm on Monday, July 14 to 7am on Tuesday, July 15, temporary multi-way traffic signals in place while street lighting column works take place.

Motorists are being warned of overnight roadworks on Hereford Road in Shrewsbury. Picture: Google.

Throughout this time period, the permanent traffic signals at the new junction/entrance to the Bellway Homes site will be temporarily switched off.

From 8.30pm on July 15 until 6.30am on Wednesday, July 16, resurfacing works will be carried out on the Hereford Road dual carriageway, between the Dobbies Roundabout and the Pulley Lane junction.

The council said the road will be closed to traffic travelling in a northbound direction, but access to residential properties and businesses will be maintained, and a signed diversion route will be in place for affected traffic.