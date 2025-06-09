Homes and businesses in village near Shrewsbury and in Telford neighbourhoods affected by power cuts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Grid reported a power cut in Bayston Hill this afternoon. Shortly before 3pm, 38 properties in the village were said to be without power.

Elsewhere, in the Arleston area of Telford, eight properties were without power since 11am.

And in Halesfield, six properties were affected by a power cut that was first reported at 8am.

The problem in Arleston is expected to be resolved by 4.30pm while the issue in Halesfield is expected to be fixed by 6pm.

Further information can be found on National Grid's live power cut map.