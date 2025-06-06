Shrewsbury nursery 'working hard' to improve after being blasted by Ofsted and slapped with 'requires improvement' judgement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Hillside House Nursery on Lyth Hill Road in Bayston Hill has been graded 'requires improvement' after an inspection on April 30.

Inspectors from the education watchdog downgraded the nursery from its previous rating of 'good' that it achieved in 2020, and judged the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management to all 'require improvement'.

A report published on Wednesday (June 4) said there have been "significant changes" to the nursery's leadership team which has impacted the quality of teaching.

Hillside House Nursery said a new manager started just days before the inspection, and is now striving to improve the setting.

Ofsted said leaders at the nursery have recognised where there is "very strong practice", and where there needs to be "sharply focused improvement".

But, despite criticism, there was praise from inspectors who said leaders have a "clear vision" of what they want children to learn and are "passionate" about supporting the well-being of staff.

The report added that babies receive "warm, affectionate care" from staff, and daily dialogue with parents and carers was recognised.

Ofsted has told the nursery to ensure that all staff have "appropriate training" and the skills and knowledge to deliver a "rich and varied curriculum".

The regulator said this would "improve the overall quality of teaching for children to support all children to make good progress".

The report said: "Since the last inspection, there have been significant changes to the leadership team, as well as the staff teams within the rooms.

"While leaders have worked hard to maintain ratios, there has been some impact on the quality of teaching and learning for children. However, children enjoy their time at this warm and welcoming nursery."

The nursery said it is not taking Ofsted's judgement lightly and spoke of recent struggles.

A spokesperson for Hillside House Nursery said: "We take the report extremely seriously and are working hard to improve on the areas highlighted by the inspectors as the children in our care are our highest priority.

"In the months leading up to the inspection we faced significant staffing issues which, sadly, has been a theme for nurseries up and down the country over the last few years.

"Happily, a new manager is now in place at our setting, having started just a few days before Ofsted visited. She is already having a positive impact on our team and building relationships with the children and their parents.

"We are pleased the inspector described our nursery as warm and welcoming and that they observed children behaving well and accessing interesting resources. They also saw that staff are well supported, and we have a positive culture around safeguarding."

The full report can be read here.